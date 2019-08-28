Cast Announced for West Side Story Choreographed by Hamilton’s Jon Rua

The Milwaukee Repertory Theater production begins performances September 17.

Complete casting has been announced for Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s upcoming production of West Side Story, featuring choreography by original Hamilton and In the Heights cast member Jon Rua.

Artistic Director Mark Clements directs the production that will run September 17–October 27.

The cast will be led by Liesl Collazo and Jeffrey Kringer as Maria and Tony, respectively, with Courtney Arango as Anita, José-Luis Lopez, Jr. as Bernardo, Jacob Burns as Riff, Hope Endrenyi as Anybodys, Carlos A. Jimenez as Chino, Alex Hayden Miller as Action, Kellie Hoagland as Velma, Rebecca Corrigan as Graziella, Bill Watson as Officer Krupke, Jonathan Wainwright as Lt. Schrank, and James Pickering as Doc.

The West Side Story ensemble will include Isabel Bastardo, Terynn Erby-Walker, Reese Parish, Georgina Pink, Dan Castiglione, Mara Cecilia, Mark Cruz, Gina dePool, Brianna Mercado, Devin Richey, Clay Roberts, Isabella Abel-Suarez, Alex Hatcher, Brooke Johnson, Sydney Kirkegaard, A.J. Morales, Nick Parrott, Joshua Ponce, Gilberto Saenz, and Austin Winter.

West Side Story has music direction by Rep Associate Artist Dan Kazemi, scenic design by Todd Edward Ivins, costume design by Alexander B. Tecoma, lighting design by Yael Lubetzky, music supervision by John Tanner, fight choreography by Chuck Coyl, and sound design by Danny Erdberg and Megan B. Henninger. Casting is by Dale Brown Casting and Frank Honts. Tara Kelly is the production stage manager.

