Cast Complete for Argyle Theatre Production of Cabaret

Evan Pappas will direct the Tony-winning musical with choreography by Sara Brians.

Casting is set for The Argyle Theatre production of Cabaret, which will play the Long Island venue March 12–April 19 with an official opening March 14.

Directed by Evan Pappas with choreography by Sara Brians and music direction by Jonathan Brenner, the cast will feature Jillian Louis as Sally Bowles, Eddie Maldonado as The Emcee, Andy Tighe as Cliff Bradshaw, Fred Frabotta as Herr Schultz, Brian Owen as Ernst Ludwig, Tia Speros as Fräulein Schneider, and Lilly Tobin as Fräulein Kost.

The ensemble includes Adrian Grace Bumpas, Piera Calabro, Elizabeth Flanagan, Samantha Gates, Joey Ledonio, John Letka, Alexis Semevolos, Conor Stepnowski, Gina Ward, and Mickey White.

Cabaret, with music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, and a book by Joe Masteroff, is based on the play I Am a Camera by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood. First presented in 1966, the musical won eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

The production will also have set design by Audrey Vuong, costume design by Tristan Raines, lighting design by John Salutz, sound design by Carlos Dias, Jr., and wig design by Peter Fogel. Eugenio Contenti is associate director-choreographer, the technical director is Michael Kauffman, the production manager is Mackenzie Trowbridge, and the assistant manager is Julianna Cricchio. The casting director is Michael Cassara.

Visit ArgyleTheatre.com.

