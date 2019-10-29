Cast Complete for Off-Broadway Premiere of Romeo & Bernadette: A Musical Tale of Verona and Brooklyn

Justin Ross Cohen directs the Mark Saltzman musical.

Casting is set for Amas Musical Theatre’s upcoming production of the Off-Broadway premiere of Romeo & Bernadette: A Musical Tale of Verona and Brooklyn.

Directed and choreographed by Justin Ross Cohen, previews will begin January 14, 2020, prior to an official opening January 23 at the Mezzanine Theatre at A.R.T./New York Theatres. Performances will continue through February 16, 2020.

The cast includes Nikita Burshteyn (Newsies), Anna Kostakis, Carlos Lopez (Man of La Mancha), Michael Marotta (Tenderly: The Rosemary Clooney Musical), Judy McLane (Mamma Mia!), Pascal Pastrana (Rock N Roll Debauchery), Ari Raskin, Troy Valjean Rucker (The Scottsboro Boys), Zach Schanne (Pippin), and Viet Vo (The Mikado).

With a book and lyrics by Mark Saltzman and music adapted from classic Italian melodies, the musical concerns the famed Romeo, who finds himself in 1960 Brooklyn, chasing a girl he believes is his beloved Juliet. But the girl is not Juliet, but Bernadette, rather, the beautiful, foul-mouthed daughter of a crime family in this spoof of Shakespeare’s timeless tale.

The production will also have scenic design by Walt Spangler, costume design by Fabio Toblini and Joseph Schrope, lighting design by Ken Billington, sound design by One Dream Sound, music direction by Aaron Gandy, musical supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations by Steve Orich, and associate choreography by Kathryn Ann Wright. Christine Viega is the production stage manager. Casting is by Carol Hanzel Casting.

Visit AmasMusical.org.