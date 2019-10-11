Cast Complete for Riverside Theatre’s Beehive, The 60’s Musical

Performances begin at the Florida venue October 29.

Casting has been announced for the Riverside Theatre production of Beehive, The 60’s Musical, which will be presented October 29–November 17 on the Stark Stage in Vero Beach, Florida.

Directed and choreographed by Richard Stafford, the cast includes Kathryn Brunner as Pattie, Caitlyn Caughell (Newsies) as Alison, Karissa Harris as Gina, Bailey Purvis as Laura, Tavia Rivee as Jasmine, and Avenna Sawyer as Wanda.

Created by Larry Gallagher, Beehive, The 60’s Musical takes audiences on a musical journey showcasing some of the women who made the era’s music so special, including Leslie Gore, Janis Joplin, the Shirelles, the Supremes, Aretha Franklin, and Tina Turner.

Audiences can expect to hear such hits as “To Sir With Love,” “A Natural Woman,” “Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow,” “Rollin’ on the River,” “You Don’t Own Me,” “Downtown,” and “Where the Boys Are.”

The production crew includes music director Anne Shuttlesworth, scenic designer Peter Barbieri, costume designer Kurt Alger, lighting designer Julie H. Duro, sound designer Craig Beyrooti, associate music director Jason May, production stage manager Mark Johnson, and assistant stage manager Amy M. Bertacini. Casting was done in New York by Wojcik/Seay Casting.

