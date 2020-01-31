Cast Complete for Riverside Theatre’s La Cage aux Folles

The Tony-winning musical begins performances at the Florida venue March 10.

Full casting has been announced for Riverside Theatre’s upcoming production of the Tony-winning musical La Cage aux Folles, which begins performances at the Florida venue March 10.

Directed and choreographed by DJ Salisbury, the production will continue through March 29 on the Stark Stage.

The cast will be led by James Beaman as Albin, James Patterson as Georges, David Hess as Edouard Dindon, Jenny Hill as Madame Dindon, Matthew Patrick Quinn as Frances, Rachel Hafell as Anne, Bruce Landry as Jean-Michel, Kathy St. George as Jacqueline, Jesse Jones as Jacob, and Peter Constantine Ermides as Monsieur Renaud.

The ensemble features Katie Barna, Maggie Darago, Leeds Hill, Liam Johnson, Jacob Paulson, Alex Ringler, Nick Silverio, Vinnie Smith, and Joseph Tudor.

La Cage aux Folles opened on Broadway at the Palace Theatre August 21, 1983, and ran for more than four years, playing 1,761 performances. The original production won six Tony Awards, including Best Musical. The 2004 and 2010 Broadway revivals both won Tony Awards for Best Revival of a Musical.

The production team also includes music director Anne Shuttlesworth, associate music director John Yun, scenic designer Cliff Simon, costume and wig designer Kurt Alger, lighting designer Yael Lubetzky, sound designer Craig Beyrooti, associate sound designer Jack Audet, production stage manager Mark Johnson, and assistant stage manager Amy Bertacini. Casting was done in New York by Wojcik/Seay Casting.

