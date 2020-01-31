Cast Complete for Riverside Theatre’s La Cage aux Folles

Regional News   Cast Complete for Riverside Theatre’s La Cage aux Folles
By Andrew Gans
Jan 31, 2020
The Tony-winning musical begins performances at the Florida venue March 10.
James Beaman_HR
James Beaman Stephen Mosher

Full casting has been announced for Riverside Theatre’s upcoming production of the Tony-winning musical La Cage aux Folles, which begins performances at the Florida venue March 10.

Directed and choreographed by DJ Salisbury, the production will continue through March 29 on the Stark Stage.

The cast will be led by James Beaman as Albin, James Patterson as Georges, David Hess as Edouard Dindon, Jenny Hill as Madame Dindon, Matthew Patrick Quinn as Frances, Rachel Hafell as Anne, Bruce Landry as Jean-Michel, Kathy St. George as Jacqueline, Jesse Jones as Jacob, and Peter Constantine Ermides as Monsieur Renaud.

The ensemble features Katie Barna, Maggie Darago, Leeds Hill, Liam Johnson, Jacob Paulson, Alex Ringler, Nick Silverio, Vinnie Smith, and Joseph Tudor.

La Cage aux Folles opened on Broadway at the Palace Theatre August 21, 1983, and ran for more than four years, playing 1,761 performances. The original production won six Tony Awards, including Best Musical. The 2004 and 2010 Broadway revivals both won Tony Awards for Best Revival of a Musical.

The production team also includes music director Anne Shuttlesworth, associate music director John Yun, scenic designer Cliff Simon, costume and wig designer Kurt Alger, lighting designer Yael Lubetzky, sound designer Craig Beyrooti, associate sound designer Jack Audet, production stage manager Mark Johnson, and assistant stage manager Amy Bertacini. Casting was done in New York by Wojcik/Seay Casting.

Look Back at the Original Broadway Production of La Cage Aux Folles

The Jerry Herman-Harvey Fierstein musical opened August 21, 1983 at the Palace Theatre.

23 PHOTOS
La_Cage_Aux_Folles_Broadway_Production_Photos_1983_26_HR.jpg
George Hearn Martha Swope
La_Cage_Aux_Folles_Broadway_Production_Photos_1983_George_Hearn_HR.jpg
George Hearn Martha Swope
La_Cage_Aux_Folles_Broadway_Production_Photos_1983_Frank_Di_Pasquale_David_Scala_George_Hearn_Dan_O'Grady_Sam_Singhaus_HR.jpg
Frank Di Pasquale, David Scala, George Hearn, Dan O'Grady, and Sam Singhaus Martha Swope
La_Cage_Aux_Folles_Broadway_Production_Photos_1983_Dan_O'Grady_Frank_Di_Pasquale_Sam_Singhaus_David_Scala_HR.jpg
Dan O'Grady, Frank Di Pasquale, Sam Singhaus, and David Scala Martha Swope
La_Cage_Aux_Folles_Broadway_Production_Photos_1983_Elizabeth_Parrish_HR.jpg
Elizabeth Parrish Martha Swope
La_Cage_Aux_Folles_Broadway_Production_Photos_1983_Gene_Barry_George_Hearn_Cast_HR.jpg
Gene Barry, George Hearn, and cast Martha Swope
La_Cage_Aux_Folles_Broadway_Production_Photos_1983_Gene_Barry_George_Hearn_HR.jpg
Gene Barry and George Hearn Martha Swope
La_Cage_Aux_Folles_Broadway_Production_Photos_1983_Gene_Barry_Leslie_Stevens_John_Weiner_HR.jpg
Gene Barry, Leslie Stevens, and John Weiner Martha Swope
La_Cage_Aux_Folles_Broadway_Production_Photos_1983_Gene_Barry_William_Thomas_Jr_George_Hearn_HR.jpg
Gene Barry, William Thomas, Jr., and George Hearn Martha Swope
La_Cage_Aux_Folles_Broadway_Production_Photos_1983_George_Hearn_HR-2.jpg
George Hearn Martha Swope
