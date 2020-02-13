Cast Complete for U.K. Premiere of Jeremy O. Harris’ ’Daddy’

The melodrama from the author of Slave Play will begin performances at the Almeida Theatre March 30.

Casting is set for the Almeida Theatre's U.K. premiere of Jeremy O. Harris’ “Daddy”, which begins performances March 30 at the London venue prior to an official opening April 9.

Directed by Danya Taymor, the limited engagement will continue through May 9. The cast will feature Keisha Atwell, Rebecca Bernice Amissah, Jabari Braham, Katie Brayben, Alexander Hanson, David Jonsson, Ioanna Kimbook, John McCrea, and Tanya Moodie.

The Los Angeles-set melodrama takes place around a Bel Air swimming pool. The plays follows a young Black artist who moves in with an older white art collector, prompting his mother to go on a quest to save her son’s soul.

The production will also have design by Matt Saunders, costumes by Montana Levi Blanco, lighting by Isabella Byrd, sound by Lee Kinney, movement by Anjali Mehra, musical direction by Tim Sutton, intimacy and fight direction by Yarit Dor, and casting by Amy Ball.

Harris’ plays include Slave Play, recently seen at Broadway's Golden Theatre; Xander Xyst; Dragon: 1; and WATER SPORTS; or insignificant white boys.

