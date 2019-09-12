Cast Members Pick the 3 Ingredients That Make Off-Broadway's Seared Perfectly Seasoned

Tony nominee Raúl Esparza, Krysta Rodriguez, and more on what makes the upcoming Theresa Rebeck play so delicious.

An incredible script, an amazing cast, wonderful direction, and scallops are just a few of the ingredients that make Theresa Rebeck’s Seared perfectly cooked, according to the cast and director of the Off-Broadway show. Check out the video above to learn more, and get a sneak peek at the characters audiences will meet in the kitchen.

According to four-time Tony nominee Raúl Esparza (Company), who stars as hot-headed chef Harry, Seared is “about whether genius can get away with anything it wants to, or if genius has to be contained in a vessel.”

Krysta Rodriguez (Public Works’ Hercules) plays Emily, a restaurant consultant brought in to help the flailing establishment co-owned by the pragmatic Mike, portrayed by David Mason (Trick or Treat). Rounding out the cast is W. Tré Davis (Valor) as server Rodney, who doesn’t mind sharing his opinions or lending a helping hand.

“We do all of the cooking on stage,” reveals director Moritz von Stuelpnagel (Rebeck's Bernhardt/Hamlet). “We have had to make Raúl a professional grade chef.” The stage at the Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space has been converted into a real working kitchen, von Stuelpnagel added.

Seared begins performances October 3, with an opening set for October 28.

Watch the video above and check out photos from the press day below.

