Cast of Ain’t Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations to Perform at HANYC Foundation Gala

The event will be held December 2 at the Grand Hyatt New York in Manhattan.

The cast of Broadway’s Ain’t Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations is set to perform at the annual Red Carpet Hospitality Gala December 2 at the Grand Hyatt Hotel New York. The event serves as a fundraiser for the Hotel Association of New York City Foundation (HANYC Foundation), a non-profit organization aiming to find solutions to issues in the hotel industry, such as economic viability, sustainability, and corporate and social responsibility. The evening will honor Ian Schrager, Entrepreneur, Ian Schrager Company, and The Shubert Organization. Accepting on behalf of the Shubert Organization will be Shubert President, Robert E. Wankel. For more information, visit hanyc.org. Ain't Too Ain’t Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations is the exciting true story of the brotherhood and the struggles of the legendary R&B group. The production, currently playing at the Imperial Theater, was nominated for 12 Tony awards and won for Best Choreography.