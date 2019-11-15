Cast Recording of Dave Malloy’s Octet Now Available Online

The acclaimed a cappella chamber musical played an extended run at Off-Broadway's Signature Theatre earlier this year.

The original cast recording of Dave Malloy's acclaimed a cappella chamber choir musical, Octet, is now available digitally. The album, released by Nonesuch Records, may be purchased digitally via iTunes, Amazon, Bandcamp, and the Nonesuch Store, where CDs also may be pre-ordered.

The world premiere of Octet, directed by Annie Tippe, played an extended run at Off-Broadway's Signature Theatre April through June. The musical features a score for an a cappella chamber choir and a libretto inspired by Internet comment boards, scientific debates, religious texts, and Sufi poetry to explore addiction and nihilism within the messy context of 21st century technology.

Listen to the album on Spotify below. It is also available for streaming on Apple Music.

The cast recording features the cast of Signature’s production of Octet, made up of Adam Bashian, Kim Blanck, Starr Busby, Alex Gibson, Justin Gregory Lopez, J.D. Mollison, Margo Seibert, and Kuhoo Verma.

The cast recording was produced by the show's music supervisor and music director, Or Matias, and Malloy.

Octet is the first production in Malloy’s Signature Residency, which will include three productions over the course of five years.