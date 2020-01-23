Cast Set for Anna Moench’s Man of God at Geffen Playhouse

The play follows four girls in a Korean Christian youth group traveling to Bangkok who make a startling discovery.

The full cast is set for the Geffen Playhouse's upcoming production of Man of God, written by Anna Moench (Mothers). Previews begin March 3 ahead of an opening March 12 in the Audrey Skirball Kenis Theater at the Los Angeles venue.

Starring are Shirley Chen, Camryn Kim, Natasha Liu, Albert Park, and Jenapher Zheng. The play follows four members of a Korean Christian girls’ youth group who discover that their revered pastor has hidden a camera in their hotel bathroom. Their communal rage and disillusionment fuel increasingly violent revenge fantasies amidst the no-holds-barred neon bubblegum sex-tourism mecca of Bangkok.

Directed by Maggie Burrows, Man of God features sets by Se Hyun Oh, costumes by Denitsa Bliznakova, lighting design by Lap Chi Chu, original music and sound design by Jonathan Snipes, and fight direction by Thomas Isao Morinaka. Casting is by Phyllis Schuringa.

Performances are scheduled to run through April 12.

Man of God had its world premiere in January 2019 as an East West Players production at the David Henry Hwang Theatre at L.A.'s Union Center for the Arts.