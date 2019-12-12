Cast Set for City Center Run of Matthew Bourne’s Swan Lake

The limited engagement begins January 30, 2020.

Following runs in Los Angeles and Washington D.C., Matthew Bourne’s Swan Lake will play New York City Center January 30–February 9, 2020.

Royal Ballet Principal dancer Matthew Ball and New Adventures company members Will Bozier and Max Westwell will alternate in the role of The Swan, while Andrew Monaghan and James Lovell will alternate in the role of The Prince.

The cast also includes Nicole Kabera and Katrina Lyndon as The Queen; Freya Field, Katrina Lyndon, and Carrie Willis as The Girlfriend; and Jonathon Luke Baker, Jack Jones, Ashley-Jordon Packer, and Max Westwell as The Private Secretary.

The company features Nicole Alphonce, Andrew Ashton, Benjamin Bazeley, Alistair Beattie, Callum Bowman, Isaac Peter Bowry, Tom Broderick, Megan Cameron, João Castro, Kayla Collymore, Zanna Cornelis, Cameron Everitt, Keenan Fletcher, Michaela Guibarra, Parsifal James Hurst, Shoko Ito, Mari Kamata, Nicholas Keegan, Jack Mitchell, Harry Ondrak-Wright, Jack William Parry, Barnaby Quarendon, Sam Salter, Mark Samaras, Alex Sturman, Katie Webb, and Stan West.

Bourne’s interpretation of Tchaikovsky’s masterpiece premiered in 1995 at Sadler’s Wells and earned more than 30 international accolades, including three Tony Awards (following its 1998 Broadway run) and an Olivier Award.

The creative team also includes scenic and costume designer Lez Brotherston and lighting designer Paule Constable.

