Cast Set for Craig Donnelly’s Adam & Brian

By Andrew Gans
Oct 22, 2019
 
The new LGBTQ+ theatre company Stay True presents the November performances at The Playroom Theater.
The debut production from Stay True, an LGBTQ+ Theatre Company, will be Craig Donnelly’s Adam & Brian, which will be presented November 22 and 23 at 8 PM at The Playroom Theater on West 46th Street.

The two-hander will star Roberto Araujo (Evita at ZACH Theatre, In the Heights at GALA Theatre) as Brian and Gregory Ramsey (On the Town, Hair) as Adam. Ryan Andrew Arthur (Equus, The Secret Garden) is the standby. Stay True Founding Artistic Director Andrew Victor Myers directs.

<i>Adam &amp; Brian</i>
Adam & Brian Roberto Araujo

Adam and Brian are a couple living in New York City. One night, they are brutally attacked on their way home. What unfolds is not only how they recover physically, but how the attack has affected them emotionally.

The creative team also includes assistant director Morgan Bartholick, lighting designer Joan T. Rancho-Jansen, stage manager Brent Knobloch, production graphic designer Alysia Miller, production photographer Roberto Araujo Photography, and fight and intimacy director Brent Shultz.

To inquire about tickets, email staytruetheatrecompany@gmail.com or call 929-266–9327.

