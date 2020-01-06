Cast Set for DREAMer-Inspired Musical Americano! at Phoenix Theatre Company

Cast Set for DREAMer-Inspired Musical Americano! at Phoenix Theatre Company
By Andrew Gans
Jan 06, 2020
The production, based on the life of Tony Valdovinos, begins January 29 in Arizona.
<i>Americano!</i> Key Art
Americano! Key Art c/o Keith Sherman Associates

Casting is complete for Americano!, the new musical based on the life of DREAMer Tony Valdovinos that will have its world premiere January 29–February 23 at the Phoenix Theatre Company in Arizona.

Producing Artistic Director Michael Barnard, as previously announced, will direct the musical inspired by Tony Valdovinos, who, upon attempting to join the military, found that he was an undocumented immigrant, a secret hidden by his parents. Unable to enlist, he found other ways to help his country instead—inspiring countless others to find new ways to protect and serve.

Sean Ewing (West Side Story, Amazing Grace) will head the cast as Valdovinos; joining him will be Johanna Carlisle-Zepeda, Maria Amorocho, Edgar Lopez, Alyssa Gomez, Joseph Cannon, Justin Figueroa, Michael Scott, Sonia Rodriguez Wood, Anson Romney, Chris Eriksen, Joseph Cavasos, Matravius Avent, Jessie Jo Pauley, Shani Barrett, Nicholas Flores, Ricco Machado-Torres, Lucas Coatney, Anne-Lise Koyabe, Tarnim Bybee, Cole Newburg, Elyssa Blonder, and Aidan Lutton.

Americano! features an original score by Carrie Rodriguez, with a book by Barnard and Jonathan Rosenberg. The creative team also includes choreographer Sergio Mejia, musical arrangers Sergio Mendoza and Marco Rosano, and creative consultant Fernanda Santos.

Americano! is presented by The Phoenix Theatre Company and Quixote Productions with Tony winner Ken Davenport (Kinky Boots, Once On This Island) as executive producer.

