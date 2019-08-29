Cast Set for for 3-D Theatricals’ Fall Production of Tony-Winning Musical Once

Kari Hayter will direct the California staging with choreography by Linda Love Simmons.

Complete casting has been announced for 3-D Theatricals’ production of the Tony-winning Once, The Musical, which launches the theatre company’s 2019–2020 season in California.

Directed by Kari Hayter with choreography by Linda Love Simmons and musical direction and conducting by David Lamoureux, performances are scheduled for October 11–27 at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts in Cerritos, California. Opening night is October 12.

The cast of actor-musicians includes Tom Frank as Guy and Aurora Florence as Girl with Chuck McLane as Billy, Katherine Washington as Reza, Cynthia Marty as Barushka, Tony winner Scott Waara as Da, original Broadway cast member Andy Taylor as Bank Manager, David Coe Lamoureux as Svec, Andrew Huber as Andrej, Cameron Tagge as Eamon, Erich Schroeder as Emcee, Leota Rhodes as Ex-Girlfriend, and Quinn Copeland as Ivanka.

Adapted from the Oscar-winning film written and directed by John Carney, Once features a book by Enda Walsh and music and lyrics by Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová. The production also features songs by Fergus O’Farrell, Martin Lowe, Andy Taylor, and Walsh. Music is orchestrated by Martin Lowe.

The musical concerns a heartbroken Irish guitarist who has given up on love and music until an immigrant girl inspires him to keep going.

The production will also have set design by Stephen Gifford, projection design by Andrew Nagy, costume coordination by Alexandra Johnson, and sound design by Cricket Myers. The technical director is Jim Mora, the production stage manager is Donna Parsons, the assistant stage manager is Terry Hanrahan, and the dialect coach is Caitlin Muelder.

The musical opened in 2012 at Broadway's Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre, where it ran for 1,168 performances. It was nominated for 11 Tony Awards and won eight, including Best Musical and Best Book of a Musical.

