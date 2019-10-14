Cast Set for Free Broadway’s Future Concert Spotlighting Songs of Anthony Nunziata

John Znidarsic produces and hosts the evening.

Broadway’s Future Songbook Series, presented by Arts and Artists of Tomorrow, will continue October 28 with an evening spotlighting the songs of Anthony Nunziata. The free concert begins at 6 PM in the Bruno Walter Auditorium at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center, located at 111 Amsterdam Avenue and 65th Street.

Produced and hosted by John Znidarsic, the evening will feature the talents of Marissa Rosen (R.R.R.E.D. The Musical), Caroline Cohen, Avery Sommers (Ain’t Misbehavin’, Chicago), and MAC Award and Bistro Award winner Marieann Meringolo.

Songwriter Jeff Franzel will serve as music director with Stephen Benson featured on guitar.

Nunziata has performed over 400 concerts over the past few years headlining major performing arts centers, theatres, symphony concert halls, and private events across the country and around the world. He recently appeared in the Netflix film The Last Laugh. He has written songs with Victoria Shaw, Jim Brickman, Jeff Franzel, Tom Kimmel, and more.

