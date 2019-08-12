Cast Set for Goodspeed Staging of Billy Elliot

Performances of the Tony-winning musical will begin at the Connecticut venue September 13.

The full cast is set for Goodspeed Musicals’ upcoming production of Billy Elliot, which will run September 13–November 24 at The Goodspeed in East Haddam, Connecticut. The staging will be directed by Gabriel Barre with choreography by Marc Kimelman and musical direction by Michael O’Flaherty.

The title role will be shared by Taven Blanke and Liam Vincent Hutt, who will alternate in the part of a young boy who is pulled between his family's coal-mining roots and his newly discovered passion to dance.

The cast will also feature Sean Hayden as Dad, Jon Martens as Michael, Gabriel Sidney Brown as Tony, Barbara Marineau as Grandma, Michelle Aravena as Mrs. Wilkinson, and Erica Parks as Debbie with Rachel Rhodes-Devey as Dead Mum, Nick Silverio as Older Billy/Dance Captain, Byron St. Cyr as Big Davey, and Jesse Swimm as George.

The ensemble will also include Margot Anderson-Song, Amy Button, Billy Cohen, Richard Costa, Julia Louise Hosack, Erik Gratton, Emily Larger, Connor McRory, Simon Pearl, William Daniel Russell, Tess Santarsiero, and Camiel Warren-Taylor. The swings are Gerard Lanzerotti and Samantha Littleford.

Billy Elliot features a book and lyrics by Tony winner Lee Hall with music by Tony, Oscar, and Grammy winner Elton John.

The Goodspeed production will also have scenic design by Walt Spangler, costume design by Jennifer Caprio, lighting design by Jason Kantrowitz, sound design by Jay Hilton, wig and hair design by Mark Adam Rampmeyer, orchestrations by Dan DeLange, fight direction by UnkleDave’s Fight-House, and dialect coaching by Jennifer Scapetis.

Casting for Billy Elliot is by Paul Hardt of Stewart/Whitley Casting.

