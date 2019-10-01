Cast Set for Iolanthe, Launching 45th Season of New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players

The production will play the Kaye Playhouse.

Casting has been announced for The New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players’ upcoming production of Iolanthe, which will kick off the 45th season of the repertory company.

NYGASP Artistic Director and General Manager Albert Bergeret will direct the limited engagement, which will be presented October 26 at 2 PM and 7:30 PM and October 27 at 3 PM at New York City’s Kaye Playhouse.

The cast features James Mills as Lord Chancellor, Daniel Greenwood as Lord Tolloller, Matthew Wages as Lord Mountararat, David Macaluso as Strephon, Laurelyn Watson Chase as Phyllis, a Ward of Chancery, Angela Christine Smith as Queen of the Fairies, David Wannen as Private Willis, and Amy Maude Helfer in the title role.

Looking to Cast or Be Cast in a Show Yourself? Try Playbill Jobs Now

The plot revolves around the fairy Iolanthe, banished 25 years ago for marrying a Peer of the Parliament. Now that the Fairy Queen has granted her a full pardon, Iolanthe’s back in town, along with her son Strephon. They find that lighter spirits can pay a heavy price when mixing it up with mere mortal politicians in a battle of the sexes.

Bergeret also conducts the orchestra with co-direction and choreography by David Auxier. The production has set design by Jack Garver, lighting by Benjamin Weill, and costumes, including replicas of ceremonial robes worn by British Lords, by Gail J. Wofford.

Visit nygasp.org.





