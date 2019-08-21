Cast Set for Limited Run of Off-Broadway’s Horror Musical All Hallows Eve

Little Shop of Horrors’ Martin P. Robinson, who wrote the book and lyrics and designed the puppets, directs.

All Hallows Eve, which is described as a horror musical journey, will play a limited run October 18–November 2 at the Connelly Theatre, 220 E. 4th St.

Featuring book, lyrics, direction, and puppet design by Martin P. Robinson (Little Shop of Horrors, Sesame Street) and music by Paul Rudolph (Sesame Street, GLANK), the cast will include Jennifer Barnhart (Avenue Q), Tyler Bunch (Julie’s Greenroom), Aubrey Clinedinst (Dario Fo), Austin Michael Costello (Sesame Street), Cedwan Hooks, Haley Jenkins (Sesame Street), Kathleen Kim (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood), Marca Leigh (The Muppets), Spencer Lott (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood), and Kaitee Tredway (Avenue Q).

In the production, Eve and Evan are twins, who enter a house and meet a demon who has been lying in wait for just such a pair.

The creative team also includes scenic designers Christopher Swader and Justin Swader, lighting designer Alex Jainchill, and choreographer Kaitee Tredway.

Robinson, Annie Evans, and Jean Marie Keevins produce.

Tickets are $30. For more information visit AllHallowsEveMusical.com.