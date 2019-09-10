Cast Set for New Group Staging of Donja R. Love’s One in Two

By Andrew Gans
Sep 10, 2019
 
Stevie Walker-Webb will direct the Off-Broadway production.
Donja R. Love Joseph Marzullo/WENN

The full cast is set for The New Group's upcoming production of Donja R. Love’s one in two, which begins previews November 19 prior to an official opening December 10 at Off-Broadway's Pershing Square Signature Center.

Directed by Stevie Walker-Webb, the limited engagement will continue through January 12, 2020, in the Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre.

The cast will feature Jamyl Dobson (The Seven, The Anthem), Leland Fowler (Novenas for a Lost Hospital, If Pretty Hurts Ugly Must Be a Muhfucka), and Edward Mawere.

In one in two, one of the three young men will be chosen to tell “his” story they're forced to tell over and over again about his new reality and how he lives with it—until he can't.

Love is also the playwright of Sugar in Our Wounds and Fireflies.

READ: New Group Taps New Works by Duncan Sheik, Donja R. Love, Erica Schmidt, and Thomas Bradshaw for 2019–2020 Season

The production also has scenic design by Arnulfo Maldonato, costume design by Andy Jean, lighting design by Cha See, and casting by Judy Henderson, CSA. The production stage manager is Jakob W. Plummer.

