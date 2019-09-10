Cast Set for New Group Staging of Donja R. Love’s One in Two

Stevie Walker-Webb will direct the Off-Broadway production.

The full cast is set for The New Group's upcoming production of Donja R. Love’s one in two, which begins previews November 19 prior to an official opening December 10 at Off-Broadway's Pershing Square Signature Center.

Directed by Stevie Walker-Webb, the limited engagement will continue through January 12, 2020, in the Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre.

The cast will feature Jamyl Dobson (The Seven, The Anthem), Leland Fowler (Novenas for a Lost Hospital, If Pretty Hurts Ugly Must Be a Muhfucka), and Edward Mawere.

In one in two, one of the three young men will be chosen to tell “his” story they're forced to tell over and over again about his new reality and how he lives with it—until he can't.

Love is also the playwright of Sugar in Our Wounds and Fireflies.

The production also has scenic design by Arnulfo Maldonato, costume design by Andy Jean, lighting design by Cha See, and casting by Judy Henderson, CSA. The production stage manager is Jakob W. Plummer.

