Cast Set for New York Premiere of Buzz McLaughlin’s Sister Calling My Name

Performances will begin January 24 at The Sheen Center for Thought & Culture.

Blackfriars Repertory Theatre and the Storm Theatre will present Buzz McLaughlin's Sister Calling My Name January 24–February 16 in the Black Box Theater at The Sheen Center for Thought & Culture. Directed by Peter Dobbins (Ah, Wilderness!; The Rainmaker), the production will officially open January 30.

The New York premiere will star Susie Duecker (As You Like It, The 12 Dates of Christmas), John Marshall (The Imbible, Apple Seed), and Gillian Todd (The F; Orestes 2.0).

Sister Calling My Name is about a brother's reluctant reunion with his developmentally disabled sister who has become an extraordinary artist. When he discovers his sister's guardian, a nun, is a woman he knew from his past, the three are all thrown into an emotionally charged encounter.

The production will also have scenic design by Daniel Prosky, costume design by Jake Poser, lighting design and production coordination by Michael Abrams, and sound design by Ian Werhle. Kellie Taylor is the stage manager and assistant director, and Fleur Alys Dobbins is the associate artistic director of the Storm Theatre.

"Buzz McLaughlin's Sister Calling My Name takes us on the difficult journey home," said director Dobbins in a statement. "It's a trip often avoided as there can be regrets and recriminations at every turn, but this gripping memory play takes us through the struggles of reconciliation to the most sublime of rebirths."