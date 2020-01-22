Cast Set for Off-Broadway Premiere of William Mastrosimone’s Rules of Desire

The limited run will begin in February at the Playroom Theatre.

Rules of Desire, a new play by William Mastrosimone (Extremities), will make its world premiere beginning February 11 at Off-Broadway's The Playroom Theatre. Directed by William Roudebush, the limited engagement will officially open February 24 for a run through March 21.

The cast will feature Tristan Biber and McKenna Harrington, both making their New York stage debuts, and Christopher Sutton (God Shows Up, Spamalot).

Rules of Desire explores issues of power, self-preservation, and profound humanism. “Just when I thought there was nothing new and exciting for me in the theatre, I went to a one-night reading of Rules of Desire,” said producer Eric Krebs in a statement. “It knocked my head off, and the next day I offered to produce it.”

The creative team includes set designer Rob Wolin, costume designer Joseph Shrope, lighting designer Joan Racho-Jansen, and projection and sound designer Andy Evan Cohen. Michael Tosto is the production stage manager.

Visit RulesofDesirethePlay.com.