Cast Set for Off-Broadway Revival of Richard Rodgers’ No Strings Musical

Rodgers and Samuel Taylor’s 1962 Broadway musical will begin performances February 27 at Theatre Row.

Casting is set for J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company’s second of three productions in its inaugural 2020 season: the 1962 Broadway musical No Strings, with a book by Samuel Taylor and music and lyrics by Richard Rodgers.

Co-directed by Deidre Goodwin and Robert W. Schneider with choreography by Goodwin and music direction by Grant Strom, performances are scheduled for February 27–March 8 at Theatre Row.

The cast of the Equity Approved Showcase will be led by Cameron Bond (Be More Chill) as David Jordan and Keyonna Knight as Barbara Woodruff with Jordan Bollwerk, Patrick Connaghan, Tim Ewing, Annabelle Fox, Luke Hamilton, Heather Klobukowski, Ashlee Lee, Logan Mortier, Anne Otto, Emilee Theno, Anne Wechsler, and Sandy York.

Looking to Cast or Be Cast in a Show Yourself? Try Playbill Jobs Now

No Strings, the only musical for which Rodgers wrote both music and lyrics, opened on Broadway in 1962 starring Diahann Carroll and Richard Kiley and ran for 580 performances. It received nine Tony Award nominations, including Best Musical, and won for Best Actress in a Musical, Best Composer, and Best Choreography.

In the musical, a successful high-fashion model from Harlem meets and falls in love with an American writer who has made Paris his home. Convinced that their love only needs one another to survive, they embark on a romantic adventure through Europe, clinging to the City of Lights as the harsh reality of America threatens their union.

The creative team also includes music supervisor Joshua Zecher-Ross, scenic designer Ryan J. Douglass, lighting designer Ethan Steimel, costume designer Matthew Soloman, technical director-master electrician Addison Calvin, production stage manager David Ward, and assistant stage manager Jordan Stam. Casting is by Wojcik|Seay, Holly Buczek.

