Cast Set for Off-Broadway Run of C.S. Lewis’ The Great Divorce

Cast Set for Off-Broadway Run of C.S. Lewis' The Great Divorce
By Andrew Gans
Nov 12, 2019
 
Performances begin December 12 at Theatre Row.
Jonathan Hadley Walter McBride

Fellowship for Performing Arts will present C.S. Lewis’ The Great Divorce, adapted by Max McLean, December 12–29 at Theatre Three at Theatre Row. A national tour will follow.

The cast features Joel Rainwater (Drunkle Vanya), Jonathan Hadley (Caesar and Cleopatra), Carol Halstead (Gore Vidal’s The Best Man), and Tom Souhrada (Popcorn Falls). Christa Scott-Reed directs.

In this updated revival of The Great Divorce, four actors portray 22 characters, who take a strange bus trip from hell to the outskirts of heaven where they are given an opportunity to stay or return to hell.

The production will also have scenic design by Kelly James Tighe, costume design by Nicole Wee, lighting design by Geoffrey D. Fishburn, projection design by Rachael Cady, original music and sound design by John Gromada, fight direction by Steve Rankin, and casting by Carol Hanzel.

Ken Denison is the executive producer, and the general manager is Aruba Productions.

