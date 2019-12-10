Cast Set for Off-Broadway’s Coal Country, by Jessica Blank and Erik Jensen

toggle menu
toggle search form
Off-Broadway News   Cast Set for Off-Broadway’s Coal Country, by Jessica Blank and Erik Jensen
By Ryan McPhee
Dec 10, 2019
 
The Public Theater production begins February 18, 2020.
Under_The_Radar_Public_Theater_Opening_Night_2019_HR
Erik Jensen and Jessica Blank Joseph Marzullo/WENN

The complete cast is set for the world premiere of Coal Country, which begins performances February 18, 2020, at the Public Theater's Anspacher Theater. Jessica Blank, who co-wrote the show with her husband Erik Jensen, directs.

The company will feature Mary Bacon as Patti, Amelia Campbell as Mindi, Michael Gaston as Stanley "Goose," Ezra Knight as Roosevelt, Thomas Kopache as Gary, Michael Laurence as Tommy, Deirdre Madigan as Judy, and Melinda Tanner as Judge.

Coal Country is based on first-person accounts of the Upper Big Branch mine explosion, which killed 29 men in 2010. Using the stories of survivors and the victims' families, as well as a folk-inspired timbre, the piece explores the power of love and greed against the backdrop of West Virginia.

The production features original music by Grammy winner Steve Earle, sets by Richard Hoover, costumes by Jessica Jahn, lighting by David Lander, and sound design by Darron L. West.

Performances are currently scheduled through March 29; opening night is set for March 3.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!