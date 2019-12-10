Cast Set for Off-Broadway’s Coal Country, by Jessica Blank and Erik Jensen

The Public Theater production begins February 18, 2020.

The complete cast is set for the world premiere of Coal Country, which begins performances February 18, 2020, at the Public Theater's Anspacher Theater. Jessica Blank, who co-wrote the show with her husband Erik Jensen, directs.

The company will feature Mary Bacon as Patti, Amelia Campbell as Mindi, Michael Gaston as Stanley "Goose," Ezra Knight as Roosevelt, Thomas Kopache as Gary, Michael Laurence as Tommy, Deirdre Madigan as Judy, and Melinda Tanner as Judge.

Coal Country is based on first-person accounts of the Upper Big Branch mine explosion, which killed 29 men in 2010. Using the stories of survivors and the victims' families, as well as a folk-inspired timbre, the piece explores the power of love and greed against the backdrop of West Virginia.

The production features original music by Grammy winner Steve Earle, sets by Richard Hoover, costumes by Jessica Jahn, lighting by David Lander, and sound design by Darron L. West.

Performances are currently scheduled through March 29; opening night is set for March 3.