Cast Set for Revised Version of Ballroom Musical

Performances begin in January at Coachella Valley Repertory in Cathedral City, California.

Casting has been announced for the reimagined revival of the Broadway musical Ballroom, which will play Coachella Valley Repertory in Cathedral City, California, January 29–February 16, 2020.

Director Ron Celona has been working with Ballroom creators Billy Goldenberg and Alan and Marilyn Bergman on the new version, which includes three new songs as well as music from the TV movie, Queen of the Stardust Ballroom.

The cast will be headed by Bill Nolte as Alfred, Melodie Wolford as Bea, Marcia Rodd as Helen, Bill Lewis as Jack, Teri Ralston as Angie, Aviva Pressman as Diane, and Sean Timothy Brown as David with Leslie Tinnaro as Pauline, Randy Brenner as Artie, Nathan Holland as Johnny, Douglas Graham as Harry, Glenn Rosenblum as Moe, Corinne Levy as Shirley, Juliet Lapointe as Martha, Anthony Marciona as Petey, and Joe Dahman as the Bartender.

The ensemble features Alessandra di Pierro, Olga Morales, Lindsay Ouellette, Wayne Hundley, Simeon Den, Mary Ewing, Terry McLemore, and Louis Bondurich.

Scott Storr is the musical director with choreography by Jose de la Cuesta, orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick and Richard Bronskill, set design by Jimmy Cuomo, and lighting design by Moira Wilkie Whitaker.

Ballroom, which opened at the Majestic Theatre in 1978, features a book by Jerome Kass, music by Goldenberg, and lyrics by the Bergmans. Directed and choreographed by Michael Bennett, the cast was led by Dorothy Loudon and Vincent Gardenia.

Visit cvrep.org.

