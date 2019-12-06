Cast Set for Riverside Theatre’s Thoroughly Modern Millie

Performances begin in Vero Beach, Florida, in January 2020.

Casting is set for the Riverside Theatre's upcoming production of the Tony-winning musical Thoroughly Modern Millie, which will play the Stark Stage in Vero Beach, Florida, January 7–26, 2020.

Directed and choreographed by James Brennan, the cast will be headed by Abby Church as Millie Dillmount, Patrick Mobley as Jimmy Smith, Adinah Alexander as Mrs. Meers, Victoria Britt as Miss Dorothy, Matthew Hydzik as Trevor Graydon, Nicole Powell as Muzzy Van Hossmere, Carl Hsu as Bun Foo, Natalia Lepore Hagan as Miss Flannery, Anthony Chan as Ching Ho, and Melissa Schott as Ethel Peas.

The ensemble includes Danielle Behrens, Cassandra Brooks, Michael Peter Deeb, Brandon Haagenson, Abigail Isom, Danielle Jackman, Brady Miller, Cathi Nalzaro, Mac Ogle, Parker Reeves, Eric Weaver, and Samantha Young.

Based on the 1967 Academy Award-winning film, Thoroughly Modern Millie features a book by Dick Scanlan (who also penned the lyrics) and Richard Morris and music by Jeanine Tesori.

Thoroughly Modern Millie was the 2002–2003 season's most celebrated show, nominated for 12 Tony Awards and winning six, including Best Musical and Best Actress in a Musical (Sutton Foster).

The production will also have music direction by Anne Shuttlesworth, scenic design by Michael Schweikardt, costume and wig design by Kurt Alger, lighting design by Julie H. Duro, sound design by Craig Beyrooti, associate music direction by John Yun, and production stage management by Mark Johnson with assistant stage managers Amy M. Bertacini and Douglas Lamb. Casting was done in New York by Wojcik/Seay Casting.

