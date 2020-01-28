Cast Set for She Persisted, the Musical at Atlantic Theater Company’s Linda Gross Theater

Off-Broadway News   Cast Set for She Persisted, the Musical at Atlantic Theater Company’s Linda Gross Theater
By Andrew Gans
Jan 28, 2020
 
The Atlantic for Kids production, based on the children's book by Chelsea Clinton, has also extended its run.
Auberth Bercy_Chelsea Clinton_HR.jpg
Auberth Bercy and Chelsea Clinton

Casting is set for the Atlantic for Kids production of She Persisted, The Musical, which will begin performances February 22 at Atlantic Theater Company’s Linda Gross Theater. The limited run has also been extended by one week through March 22.

Adapted from the book by Chelsea Clinton with illustrations by Alexandra Boiger, She Persisted, The Musical features a script and lyrics by Adam Tobin and music by Deborah Wicks La Puma. MK Lawson will direct a cast includes Auberth Bercy, Jianzi Colón-Soto, Amanda Corday, Amber Jaunai, Cynthia Nesbit, and Heather Sawyer.

In this new musical for young audiences, fourth-grader Naomi’s field trip to a Women’s History Museum turns into a time-travel adventure where she encounters inspirational women overcoming barriers and making waves. The new musical is recommended for children ages five and older but welcomes kids of all ages.

The production will also have scenic design by Jungah Han, costume design by Rose Bisogno, lighting design by Carolina Ortiz Herrera, sound design by Five Ohm Productions, and prop design by Deb Gaouette. Macy Schmidt is the music supervisor. Louis Markowitz serves as production stage manager.

There will be a Relaxed Performance March 7 at 10:30 AM. For more information click here.

