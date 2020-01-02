Cast Set for Site-Specific Run of Das Barbecü at Hill Country Barbecue Market in N.Y.C.

Performances will begin January 26.

Casting is set for On Site Opera's previously announced, site-specific production of the musical Das Barbecü, which begins January 26 at Hill Country Barbecue Market in Manhattan.

The musical, a re-imagining of Wagner’s Ring Cycle that takes place in Texas, will continue through February 11.

The cast will be headed by Zuri Washington (Bat Out of Hell, Bring It On national tour), sopranos Justine Aronson and Jessica Fishenfeld, David Hughey, and baritone Robert Wesley Mason.

Eric Einhorn and Katherine M. Carter direct the limited run, which will be the first full production to be performed in the lower-level music space of Hill Country Barbecue. The presentation features costume design by Whitney Locher and lighting design by Shawn K. Kaufman. Emily Senturia conducts.

With a book and lyrics by Jim Luigs and music by Scott Warrender, Das Barbecü is a musical farce about mismatched lovers who meet on the day of their double shotgun wedding. Five actors play more than 30 characters.

“The musical is really wonderful about preserving the importance of family relationships from the original Ring story,” explains Einhorn, general and artistic director of On Site Opera. “That is something that this production will dive deeper into. Some of the characters are larger than life, either in the God-like or Texas sort of way, but the production will focus on the humanity of every character and explore the tricky dynamics we all experience in life and love.”

Dinner seating, which includes a family-style BBQ dinner, is $95, and bar seating without dinner is $60. Click here for more information.