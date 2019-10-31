Cast Set for Theatre Under the Stars Production of Elf—The Musical

Artistic Director Dan Knechtges will direct and choreograph the Houston production.

Full casting has been announced for the Theatre Under the Stars production of the holiday-themed Elf—The Musical, which will be presented December 7–22 at Houston's Hobby Center for the Performing Arts.

Directed and choreographed by Artistic Director Dan Knechtges, the cast will be led by Quinn VanAntwerp (Jersey Boys, The Play That Goes Wrong) as Buddy, Michael Halling (My Fair Lady) as Walter, Raven Justine Troup as Jovie, Julia Krohn as Emily Hobbs, Steven Bogard as Santa, Simone Gundy as Deb, Brian Mathis as Mr. Greenway, LaBraska Washington as Macy’s Manager, Carlos Garza as Michael Hobbs, and Sam Morales as Michael Hobbs at certain performances.

The ensemble includes Mackenzie Bell, Courtney Chilton, Trey Harrington, Logan Keslar, Jacob Major, Regina Morgan, Christopher Scurlock, Yasmyn Sumiyoshi, Christopher Tipps, and Kristin Warren, as well as 27 students from the Humphreys School of Musical Theatre and The River.

The musical comedy, based on the 2003 film of the same name, has a score by Wedding Singer songwriters Matthew Sklar (music) and Chad Beguelin (lyrics) and a book by Tony Award winners Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone) and Thomas Meehan (Annie, Hairspray, The Producers).

The creative team also includes music director Stephen W. Jones, scenic designer Matthew Smucker, costume designer Colleen Grady, lighting designer Yael Yubetzky, sound designer Andrew Harper, and hair and makeup designer Kelley Jordan. Casting is by Associate Artistic Director Megan Larche Dominick.