Cast Set for World Premiere of American Underground at Barrington Stage Company

The Brent Askari play is directed by Julianne Boyd and begins performances October 2.

The world premiere of Brent Askari’s American Underground at Barrington Stage Company has found its cast in an ensemble of Off-Broadway alumni.

Alan H. Green (Broadway Bounty Hunter) stars as Rog, with Natascia Diaz (Signature Theatre’s West Side Story) as Anna, Justin Withers (Shakespeare’s Globe As You Like It) as Jeff, Rasha Zamamiri (Madam Secretary) as Sherri, and Kathleen McNenny (Barrington Stage Company’s The Birds) as Kourtney.

Performances begin October 2 at the Massachusetts venue, with an opening night set for October 6. Julianne Boyd directs the production, set to run through October 20.

Recipient of the Bonnie & Terry New Play Award, American Underground follows a family that encounters a woman seeking safe passing along a new Underground Railroad. With Muslims being imprisoned with growing frequency, the family faces a hard choice when a government official arrives on their doorstep looking to take the innocent woman away.

The production has sets by Mariana Sanchez, costumes by Elivia Bovenzi, lighting by Matthew Richards, and sound design by Fabian Obispo.