Cast Set for World Premiere of James McDermott’s LGBTQ+ Comic Drama Time and Tide

Performances will begin in February at the Park Theatre in Finsbury Park.

Relish Theatre in association with Park Theatre will present the world premiere of James McDermott’s Time and Tide beginning February 5, 2020, prior to an official opening February 7 at the Park Theatre in Finsbury Park.

Directed by Rob Ellis, performances will continue through February 29.

The cast will feature Wendy Nottingham (Vera Drake, Peaky Blinders, Mr. Selfridge) as May, Paul Easom (The Girls, Beyond the Rainbow) as Ken, Elliot Liburd (The Three Musketeers, Titus Andronicus) as Daz, and Josh Barrow (The Outsider, Temple) as Nemo.

In Time and Tide, May runs a crumbling café on Cromer Pier. Her delivery man, Ken, is running out of customers, thanks to Costa. Nemo is desperate to tread the boards in London, and his unrequited love, Daz, is burying his head in the sand over his best mate leaving.

The LGBTQ+ comic drama, which examines the lives of a Norfolk community struggling with change, was longlisted for The Verity Bargate Award, the Bruntwood and Papatango Playwriting Prizes, and developed as part of Park Theatre’s Script Accelerator Programme.

The upcoming production will have set and costume designs by Caitlin Abbott and sound design by Fizz Margereson.

