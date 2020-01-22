Cast Set for York Theatre Company’s Concert Version of Tom Jones and Harvey Schmidt’s Celebration

David Glenn Armstrong will direct.

The York Theatre Company, under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director James Morgan and Executive Director Evans Haile, will offer a staged concert of a newly revised version of the 1969 Broadway musical Celebration, by Harvey Schmidt and Tom Jones, January 27.

David Glenn Armstrong, as previously announced, will direct the 2:30 PM and 7:30 PM performances with music direction by Deniz Cordell.

The cast will feature Fred Applegate (The Producers) as Rich, Samantha Bruce (The Fantasticks) as Angela, Matt Dengler (The Visit) as Orphan, and Nick Wyman (The Phantom of the Opera) as Potemkin, with Joy Del Valle, Gabriella Mack, Noah Mogaka, and Rafael Rodriguez as the Revelers.

Broadway vets Applegate and Wyman first performed these same roles opposite each other 47 years ago in a New Jersey stock production of Celebration.

This new version of Celebration was first staged in 2016 by the New Line Theatre in St. Louis. The musical, set on a deserted city street in winter, spotlights a group of ragged revelers who perform a modern version of the ancient ritual battle between Winter and Summer, the Young and the Old.

Casting is by Carol Hanzel.

