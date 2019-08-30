Casting Announced for In-the-Round Staging of Rent at Redhouse Arts Center

Artistic Director Hunter Foster and Jennifer Cody co-direct the Jonathan Larson musical that begins performances September 19.

The Redhouse Arts Center has announced complete casting for its upcoming production of Jonathan Larson’s Tony- and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical Rent, which will play a 10-performance run September 19–29 in Syracuse, New York.

Tony Award nominee Hunter Foster (Urinetown, The Bridges of Madison County), who signed on as the theatre’s artistic director last year, will co-direct the production with Jennifer Cody (Urinetown, The Rocky Horror Show), who is also the show’s choreographer.

The cast of Rent includes Collin Purcell as Roger and Ariella Serur as Maureen, Ryan Albinus as Mark, Yarissa Millan as Mimi, Marcus Jordan as Benny, Rhyole as Angel, and Joanie Anderson as Joanne, and Temar Underwood as Collins, with Riley Mahan, Gretchen Martino, Jaelle LaGuerre, Tyler Ianuzi, Adrian Beck, and Brandi Kelly.

Designing the in-the-round production are scenic designer is Carolyn Mraz, lighting designer is Travis McHale, Nikki Moody is costume designer, Anthony Vadala sound designer, and Caitlin Friedberg is property master.

Visit TheRedhouse.org

