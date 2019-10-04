Casting Announced for NAMT’s 2019 Festival of New Musicals

Erika Henningsen, Kristolyn Lloyd, Marc de la Cruz, Nick Wyman, and Jason Gotay are among the artists who will appear in the weekend-long event at New World Stages.

The National Alliance for Musical Theatre has announced casting for the eight musicals that will be presented at the 31st Annual Festival of New Musicals, set to take place October 24–25 at New World Stages Off-Broadway.

Original Mean Girls star Erika Henningsen, Dear Evan Hansen’s Kristolyn Lloyd, and Marc de la Cruz, who made history as the first Asian-American actor to star in the title role of Broadway’s Hamilton, are among the artists who will appear in the 45-minute concert adaptations.

The industry-only event showcases musicals in the final stages of development for producers and artists from around the world, helping them to find future life and development at regional theatres across the U.S. and the globe.

NAMT has also announced the four musicals chosen for the 2019 Songwriters Showcase, as well as programming for the Midday Cabaret series.

Casting for the 2019 Festival of New Musicals and ancillary programming follows:

Hi, My Name is Ben

Book and lyrics by Scott Gilmour, music by Claire McKenzie, and direction by Hunter Bird.

Cast includes Richard Henry (Encores! Fiorello) and Joel Rooks (Fish in the Dark).

Interstate

Book, lyrics, and music by Melissa Li, with book and lyrics by Kit Yan, direction by Jesca Prudencio, musical direction by Anessa Marie.

Cast includes the aforementioned de la Cruz, as well as Jin Ha (M. Butterfly), Danny Harris Kornfeld (Rent), and Sushma Saha (Interstate).

IRON JOHN: An American Ghost Story

Music and book by Jacinth Greywoode, with lyrics and book by Rebecca Hart, and direction by Jonathan McCrory.

Cast includes Andrew Humann (American Idiot), Cathryn Wake (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812), and more to be announced.

Lautrec at the St. James

Music by Julianne Wick Davis, book and lyrics by John Dietrich, direction by Sarna Lapine, and musical direction by Charity Wicks.

Cast includes the aforementioned Henningsen and Lloyd, alongside Gabrielle Carrubba (Dear Evan Hansen), MaryAnn Hu (Frozen), Wade McCollum (Wicked), Ben Roseberry (A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder), Jason Pintar (Stage Fright) andE rica Spyres (Carousel).

One Way

Music and book by Ben Bonnema, lyrics and book by Christopher Staskel, direction by Arpita Mukherjee, musical direction by Simone Allen.

Cast includes Amanda Savan (Wind-Up Girl) and more to be announced.

SeaWife

Music and lyrics by The Lobbyists, book by Seth Moore, directed & developed by Liz Carlson, with musical direction by Tommy Crawford.

Cast includes Tommy Crawford (Only Yesterday, SeaWife), Laura Dadap (Voca People), Eloise Eonnet (SeaWife), Alex Grubbs (SeaWife), Will Turner (SeaWife), Tony Vo (SeaWife), and Douglas Waterbury-Tieman (Roundabout’s The Robber Bridegroom).

Simon & Jorge Pay Their Student Loans

Book, music, and lyrics by Jesse Gage, direction by Amy Corcoran.

Cast includes Nick Wyman (Network, Catch Me If You Can) and more to be announced.

Teeth

Book and lyrics by Michael R. Jackson, book and music Anna K. Jacobs, and direction by Portia Krieger.

Cast includes Jason Gotay (Spider-Man Turn Off the Dark), Alyse Alan Louis (Amélie, A New Musical, Disaster), Jared Loftin (Gigantic), Melody Madarasz (Mad Libs Live; Regional: Disney’s Little Mermaid), Elexis Morton (Regional: Little Shop of Horrors), Samantha Rhea Parrish, Johnny Shea (Deathless), Madeline Trumble (The King and I), and Sumi Yu (Encores! Call Me Madam).

The 2019 Songwriters Showcase will present Beau (Douglas Lyons and Ethan D. Pakchar), Distant Thunder (Lynne Taylor-Corbett, Shaun Taylor-Corbett, and Chris Wiseman), Next (Andrea Daly and Dominic Fallacaro), and The Remarkable Journey Of Prince Chen (Daniel Green and Lezlie Wade).

Featuring performances by Elliot Aguilar, Spencer Battiest, Jeb Brown ( Beautiful, The Carol King Musical), Xander Chauncy (Regional: Mamma Mia!), Ryan Duncan ( Getting’ the Band Back Together, Shrek the Musical), Chava Florendo, Marlene Ginader (Once), Angela Gomez, Olivia Griffin, Taylor Iman Jones ( Head Over Heels), Shayna Jackson, April Ortiz ( In The Heights), Matt Rodin, Max Sangerman (Off- Smokey Joe’s Café), Jeremy Sevelovitz, Shaun Taylor-Corbett ( In The Heights), Frank Zagottis and Chelsea Zeno (Priscilla Queen of the Desert) and more to be announced.

This year’s Midday Cabaret will feature the work of Cheeyang Ng, Britta Johnson, Will Van Dyke, Jeff Talbott, and Aya Aziz, with performances by Cheeyang Ng, Zach Piser (Dear Evan Hansen, Wicked), Kuhoo Verma(Octet), Shuyan Yang, Britta Johnson, Anika Johnson, Mamie Parris (School of Rock, Cats), Sophie Hearn (Life After), and Aya Aziz (Eh Dah? Questions for My Father).

