Casting Announced for New York Premiere of The Sleepy Hollow Experience

Serenbe Playhouse Artistic Director Brian Clowdus helms the interactive musical that takes place on original author Washington Irving’s Hudson Valley estate.

Casting has been announced for the New York premiere of The Sleepy Hollow Experience, the interactive musical event conceived and directed by Brian Clowdus, which will run October 4 through November 3 on the estate of original Legend of Sleepy Hollow author Washington Irving in Tarrytown, New York.

The cast will feature storytellers Lindsey Weiss and Alex Burnette, with Austin Mirsoltani as Ichabod Crane, Haley Barna as Katrina Van Tassel, and Blake Burgess as Brom Bones.

The outdoor staging asks audiences to travel with the storytellers through an immersive retelling of Irving’s 1820 ghost story.

Clowdus is artistic director of Georgia’s Serenbe Playhouse, where he has garnered national attention for his large-scale, site-specific musical productions, including Titanic, Miss Saigon, and Carousel.

