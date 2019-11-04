Casting Announced for Will Eno's The Plot at Yale Repertory Theatre

Oliver Butler will direct the world-premiere production.

Casting is set for Yale Repertory Theatre’s previously announced world premiere of Will Eno’s The Plot, which begins previews at the Connecticut venue November 29.

Directed by Oliver Butler, the production is billed as a mysterious, at times hilarious, story of a tiny plot of land and some people with grand and incompatible designs on it. Opening is scheduled for December 5; performances continue through December 21.

The cast will include Jimonn Cole, Mia Katigbak, Jennifer Mudge, Stephen Barker Turner, and Harris Yulin.

The production will also have scenic design by Sarah Karl, costumes by April M. Hickman, lighting by Evan Christian Anderson, sound and original music by Emily Duncan Wilson, projections by Christopher Evans, hair design by Cookie Jordan, production dramaturgy by Amy Boratko, technical direction by Jonathan Jolly, casting by Tara Rubin/Laura Schutzel, and stage management by Fabiola Syvel.