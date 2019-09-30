Casting Announced for World Premiere Musical Around the World in 80 Days

Featuring a book by Claybourne Elder and a score by Rodney Bush, the family-friendly production will debut October 11 at Theatre Raleigh.

Casting has been announced for Theatre Raleigh’s upcoming world-premiere musical Around the World in 80 Days, a new family-friendly adaptation of the Jules Verne adventure classic that will run October 11–27 at the Kennedy Theatre in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Claybourne Elder, the frequent New York stage actor who recently starred in Benny & Joon at the Paper Mill Playhouse, wrote the book for the musical, which features a score by Rodney Bush.

The cast will feature Nick McNeil as Phileas, Aidan Triola as Passepartout, and Emily Tolnay as Aouda, with Becca Norman and Betsy Scarisbrick double cast as Fix.

Jenny Latimer will direct Around the World in 80 Days with a creative team including music director Rebekah Holland, scenic designer Becca Johnson, lighting designer Andrew Parks, sound designer Peter Orzech, costume designer Ruthie Allen, and property designer Stuart Rose. Heidi Rothra is production stage manager.

Visit TheatreRaleigh.com.

