Casting Announced for World-Premiere Musical Broadbend, Arkansas Off-Broadway

The musical traces the experience of an African-American family over three generations.

Justin Cunningham (When They See Us) and Danyel Fulton (Jasper in Deadland) will co-star in the upcoming world-premiere musical Broadbend, Arkansas, which is slated to begin previews Off-Broadway October 25.

A co-production between Transport Group and the Public Theater, the musical traces three generations of an African-American family as they grapple with inequality, violence, and suppression in the South.

Transport Group Artistic Director Jack Cummings III will direct the two-actor musical, which officially opens November 10 at the Duke on 42nd Street.

Broadbend, Arkansas features a libretto by Ellen Fitzhugh and Harrison David Rivers, and music and additional lyrics by Ted Shen.

Deborah K. Abramson serves as musical director with lighting design by Jen Schriever, costume design by Peiyi Wong, sound design by Walter Trarbach, and orchestrations by Michael Starobin. Dane Laffrey is scenic consultant. Casting is by Nora Brennan. The production stage manager is Jason Hindelang.

Performances are scheduled through November 23.

Visit TransportGroup.org.

