Casting Complete for Broadway Premiere of A Soldier’s Play, Starring David Alan Grier and Blair Underwood

Jerry O'Connell, Billy Eugene Jones, and more join Charles Fuller’s play helmed by Tony winner Kenny Leon.

A host of Broadway alums and first-timers will join the previously announced three-time Tony nominee David Alan Grier (The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess, Race, The First) and two-time Golden Globe nominee Blair Underwood in the Broadway premiere of A Soldier’s Play, including Jerry O’Connell (Living on Love, Jerry Maguire) as Captain Charles Taylor.

Tony winner Kenny Leon directs the Pulitzer Prize-winning crime drama, with Grier as Sergeant Vernon C. Waters and Underwood as Captain Richard Davenport. Performances are set to begin December 27 at the American Airlines Theatre ahead of an official opening January 21, 2020.

The play, written by Charles Fuller, follows a tenacious investigator who must race against his white leadership to unravel who murdered a black sergeant on a Louisiana Army base.

Fellow stage veterans in the cast include Billy Eugene Jones (The Mountaintop) as Private James Wilkie, Jared Grimes (After Midnight) as Private Tony Smalls, and Lee Aaron Rosen (Angels in America) as Captain Wilcox.

Making their Broadway debuts are former NFL All-Pro defensive back Nnamdi Asomugha (Good Grief at Vineyard Theatre) as Private First Class Melvin Peterson, Rob Demery (Good Faith at Yale Repertory Theatre) as Corporal Bernard Cobb, Nate Mann (Atlantic Theater Company’s Little Women) as Lieutenant Byrd, Warner Miller (Signature Theatre’s By the Way, Meet Vera Stark) as Corporal Ellis, J. Alphonse Nicholson (Second Stage’s Days of Rage) as Private C. J. Memphis, and McKinley Belcher III (MCC’s The Light) as Private Louis Henson.