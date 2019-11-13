Casting Complete for Lonny Price-Helmed The Louder We Get at Theatre Calgary

Broadway alums Evan Kinnane, Lee MacDougall, and Thom Allison will star in the musical in January 2020.

The Theatre Calgary production of The Louder We Get will star Broadway alums Evan Kinnane (Moulin Rouge! The Musical), Lee MacDougall (Come From Away), and Thom Allison (Priscilla Queen of the Desert). Performances begin January 28, 2020, at Theatre Calgary, in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

Previously announced Tony nominee Lonny Price (A Class Act; Scotland, PA) will join forces with frequent collaborator Matt Cowart (2017 revival of Sunset Boulevard, Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill) as co-directors.

Rounding out the cast are Rielle Braid, Devin Cecchetto, Kevin Corey, Naomi Costain, Deann DeGruijter, Nick Dolan, Alexa Elser, Alexandra Gratton, Kira Guloien, Isidora Kecman, Fionn Laird, Ryan Maschke, Jamie Mayers, Katie McMillan, Glen Mills, Scott Olynek, Joel Schaefer, Kolton Stewart, and Roel Suasin.

The Louder We Get is based on the true story of Marc Hall, who fought for his right to take his boyfriend to his high school prom. The show features a book by Kent Staines, lyrics by Akiva Romer-Segal, and music by Colleen Dauncey.

The creative team also includes music director Joshua Zecher-Ross, orchestrator Justin Goldner, choreographer Rebecca Howell, assistant choreographer Lia Given, set designer James Noone, costume designer Cory Sincennes, lighting designer Jason Hand, and sound designer Joshua D. Reid.

Watch a music video of 16 high school students singing the title track from the show below.

