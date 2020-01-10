Casting Complete for New Musical Diana on Broadway

See who’s joining Jeanna de Waal and Roe Hartrampf in the Joe DiPietro and David Bryan musical.

Casting is complete for the new Broadway musical Diana, about the late Princess of Wales, which begins performances March 2 at the Longacre Theatre. Opening night is scheduled for March 31.

Joining the previously announced Jeanna de Waal as Princess Diana, Roe Hartrampf as Prince Charles, Erin Davie as Camilla Parker Bowles, and two-time Tony winner Judy Kaye as Queen Elizabeth are Tessa Alves (Beetlejuice), Zach Adkins (Anastasia), Ashley Andrews (King Kong), Austen Danielle Bohmer, Holly Ann Butler (Come From Away), Stephen Carrasco (Anastasia), Bruce Dow (Jesus Christ Superstar), Richard Gatta (Bright Star), Lauren E.J. Hamilton, Emma Hearn, Shaye Hopkins, Andre Jordan, Gareth Keegan, Nathan Lucrezio (Aladdin), Tomas Matos, Chris Medlin (Mean Girls), Laura Stracko, and Bethany Ann Tesarck (Bye Bye Birdie).

Diana: A True Musical Story hails from the Tony Award-winning Memphis creative duo: librettist-lyricist Joe DiPietro and composer-lyricist David Bryan. 2017 Tony winner Christopher Ashley (Come From Away) is set to direct with choreography by Kelly Devine and music supervision by Ian Eisendrath.

Also on the creative team: scenic designer David Zinn, costume designer William Ivey Long, lighting designer Natasha Katz, sound designer Gareth Owen, and orchestrator John Clancy, with casting by Telsey + Company.

Check out Diana star de Waal sing “If” from the upcoming musical below.

