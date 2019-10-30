Casting Set for Atlantic Theater Company’s World Premiere of Paris

Eboni Booth makes her Off-Broadway playwriting debut with this look at race and isolation in a small Vermont town.

The world premiere of Eboni Booth’s play Paris at Atlantic Theater Company will star Jules Latimer; among those joining her will be The Ferryman’s Ann McDonough, Bruce McKenzie, James Murtaugh, Danielle Skraastad, and Christopher Dylan White.

The play follows Emmie (Latimer), who lives in Paris, Vermont, as she tries to support her family. After finally landing a job at a general store, Emmie is forced to deal with a new kind of isolation that goes beyond just being an outsider in a small New England town.

The Knud Adams-helmed production will play at Atlantic’s Stage 2 space with previews beginning January 8, 2020, ahead of a January 21 opening. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

The creative team for Paris includes scenic designer David Zinn, costume designer Arnulfo Maldonado, lighting designer Oona Curley, sound designer Fan Zhang with original compositions by Trey Anastasio. Casting is by Caparelliotis Casting, Henry Russell Bergstein, CSA.

