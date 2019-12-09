Casting Set for U.K. Debut of Be More Chill

The Joe Iconis musical will make its London debut at The Other Palace in February.

Casting is set for the U.K. premiere of the recent Broadway musical Be More Chill, with Scott Folan (Mother of Him) taking the role of Jeremy Heere and Blake Patrick Anderson (Closer to Heaven) as Michael. Two Queens from the musical Six, Renee Lamb and Millie O’Connell, will play Jenna and Chloe, respectively.

Joining the quartet are Miracle Chance as Christine Canigula, Stewart Clarke as The Squip, Eloise Davies as Brooke Lohst, James Hameed as Rich Goranski, Miles Paloma as Jake Dillinger, Christopher Fry as Mr. Heere and Mr. Reyes, with Eve Norris as swing and further company members to be announced.

Be More Chill will begin performances at The Other Palace in London February 12, 2020. With a Tony-nominated score by Joe Iconis and a book by Joe Tracz, Be More Chill follows the story of an unpopular teen who takes a supercomputer pill to become cool—only to discover that the A.I. wants to take over the world.

The creative team includes director Stephen Brackett, choreographer Chase Brock, set designer Beowulf Boritt, costume designer Bobby Frederick Tilley II, lighting designer Tyler Micoleau, sound designer Ryan Rumery, and projection designer Alex Basco Koch with wigs by Dave Bova, orchestrations by Charlie Rosen, vocal arrangements by Emily Marshall, musical direction by Louisa Green, and U.K. casting by Will Burton.

Jerry Goehring and Lisa Dozier King serve as executive producers for the U.K. production.

A 2015 commissioned world premiere of Be More Chill at Two River Theatre in Red Bank, New Jersey, led to a cast album, which took the internet by storm. An Off-Broadway premiere at the Pershing Square Signature Center followed in 2018, quickly selling out and adding an extension to its run, followed by a Broadway production opening earlier this year.

