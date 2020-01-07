Catch Alex Newell, Skylar Astin, and More in Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, Premiering January 7

The NBC musical dramedy hails from Austin Winsberg.

NBC’s musical dramedy Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist premieres on NBC January 7. The series, starring Jane Levy as Zoey Clarke, tells the story of a computer coder who suddenly realizes she can hear other people's innermost thoughts, which take the form of elaborate musical numbers.

The show stars a host of Broadway alums, including Oscar winner Mary Steenburgen (Candida) as Zoey's mother, Peter Gallagher (On the Twentieth Century) as Zoey’s father, Alex Newell (Once on This Island) as Zoey's neighbor, Skylar Astin (Spring Awakening) as her co-worker and best friend, and Lauren Graham (Guys and Dolls) as her tech pioneer boss.

The hour-long series hails from Austin Winsberg (Broadway's First Date), who penned the pilot and produces alongside FeigCo’s Paul Feig and Jessie Henderson, The Tannenbaum Co., and Polygram’s David Blackman and Daniel Inkeles. Richard Shepard directs a script by Winsberg. Casting is by Stewart/Whitley.

