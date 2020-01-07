Catch Alex Newell, Skylar Astin, and More in Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, Premiering January 7

toggle menu
toggle search form
Film & TV News   Catch Alex Newell, Skylar Astin, and More in Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, Premiering January 7
By Marc J. Franklin
Jan 07, 2020
 
The NBC musical dramedy hails from Austin Winsberg.

NBC’s musical dramedy Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist premieres on NBC January 7. The series, starring Jane Levy as Zoey Clarke, tells the story of a computer coder who suddenly realizes she can hear other people's innermost thoughts, which take the form of elaborate musical numbers.

The show stars a host of Broadway alums, including Oscar winner Mary Steenburgen (Candida) as Zoey's mother, Peter Gallagher (On the Twentieth Century) as Zoey’s father, Alex Newell (Once on This Island) as Zoey's neighbor, Skylar Astin (Spring Awakening) as her co-worker and best friend, and Lauren Graham (Guys and Dolls) as her tech pioneer boss.

The hour-long series hails from Austin Winsberg (Broadway's First Date), who penned the pilot and produces alongside FeigCo’s Paul Feig and Jessie Henderson, The Tannenbaum Co., and Polygram’s David Blackman and Daniel Inkeles. Richard Shepard directs a script by Winsberg. Casting is by Stewart/Whitley.

A Sneak Peek at Alex Newell, Skylar Astin, and More in Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

A Sneak Peek at Alex Newell, Skylar Astin, and More in Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

15 PHOTOS
<i>Zoey&#39;s Extraordinary Playlist</i>
Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist NBC
Skylar Astin, Jane Levy, and John Clarence Stewart in <i>Zoey&#39;s Extraordinary Playlist</i>
Skylar Astin, Jane Levy, and John Clarence Stewart in Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Sergei Bachlakov/NBC
Jane Levy and Alex Newell in <i>Zoey&#39;s Extraordinary Playlist</i>
Jane Levy and Alex Newell in Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Sergei Bachlakov/NBC
Skylar Astin and John Clarence Stewart in <i>Zoey&#39;s Extraordinary Playlist</i>
Skylar Astin and John Clarence Stewart in Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Sergei Bachlakov/NBC
Jane Levy in <i>Zoey&#39;s Extraordinary Playlist</i>
Jane Levy in Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Sergei Bachlakov/NBC
in <i>Zoey&#39;s Extraordinary Playlist</i>
Lauren Graham in Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Sergei Bachlakov/NBC
Jane Levy and John Clarence Stewart in <i>Zoey&#39;s Extraordinary Playlist</i>
Jane Levy and John Clarence Stewart in Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Sergei Bachlakov/NBC
John Clarence Stewart in <i>Zoey&#39;s Extraordinary Playlist</i>
John Clarence Stewart in Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Sergei Bachlakov/NBC
Jane Levy and Peter Gallagher in <i>Zoey&#39;s Extraordinary Playlist</i>
Jane Levy and Peter Gallagher in Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Sergei Bachlakov/NBC
in <i>Zoey&#39;s Extraordinary Playlist</i>
Skylar Astin and Jane Levy in Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Sergei Bachlakov/NBC
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!