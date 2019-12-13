Catch Four Phantoms and Kaley Ann Voorhees in Concert at 54 Below

Brent Barrett, John Cudia, Franc D’Ambrosio, and Ciarán Sheehan return for a string of performances.

Four actors who have played the title role in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera will reunite at Feinstein’s/54 Below January 9–11. Brent Barrett, John Cudia, Franc D’Ambrosio, and Ciarán Sheehan will celebrate the best of Webber’s long-running musical and more from Broadway with special guest and fellow Phantom alum Kaley Ann Voorhees.

Together, they’ll perform under the music supervision of David Caddick and music direction and accompaniment of Ryan Shirar.

All four of the stars have unique Phantom histories. Broadway alum Barrett (Chicago, Annie Get Your Gun) starred in Phantom–The Las Vegas Spectacular! for two years. Cudia played the role on Broadway and is the only person to have played both the Phantom and Jean Valjean in Les Misérables on Broadway. The world’s longest-running Phantom, D’Ambrosio, appeared on stage at the San Francisco’s Curran Theatre for five years in the ‘90s while Sheehan has played the role on Broadway and in Canada.

For more information and tickets, visit 54Below.com .

