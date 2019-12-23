Cats Box Office Numbers Out; Universal Unveils Plans For Re-Release

toggle menu
toggle search form
Film & TV News   Cats Box Office Numbers Out; Universal Unveils Plans For Re-Release
By Dan Meyer
Dec 23, 2019
 
Cats_Universal Pictures_Stills_2019_Francesca Hayward_HR_.jpg
Francesca Hayward Universal Pictures
The new prints of the film will allegedly include improved visual effects.

Cats opened December 20 to the tune of $6.5 million domestically and $4.4 million internationally, despite the star-studded cast and one of the most talked about trailers in recent memory.

But before the grosses for the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical adaptation were even announced, Universal told distributors that they’d be sending an updated print of the film with improved visual effects, according to The Hollywood Reporter. According a memo obtained by the news outlet, digital prints were made available December 22 with reels arriving in cinemas December 24, just in time for the holiday.


Check Out New Stills From the Cats Movie

Check Out New Stills From the Cats Movie

16 PHOTOS
Cats_Universal Pictures_Stills_2019_Taylor Swift_HR_-4.jpg
Taylor Swift Universal Pictures
Cats_Universal Pictures_Stills_2019_Jason Derulo_HR_.jpg
Jason Derulo Universal Pictures
Cats_Universal Pictures_Stills_2019_Rebel Wilson_HR_.jpg
Rebel Wilson Universal Pictures
Cats_Universal Pictures_Stills_2019_Naoimh Morgan, Francesca Hayward, and Danny Collins_HR_.jpg
Naoimh Morgan, Francesca Hayward, and Danny Collins Universal Pictures
Cats_Universal Pictures_Stills_2019_Taylor Swift_HR_-5.jpg
Taylor Swift Universal Pictures
Cats_Universal Pictures_Stills_2019_Francesca Hayward_HR_-2.jpg
Francesca Hayward Universal Pictures
Cats_Universal Pictures_Stills_2019_Taylor Swift_HR_-2.jpg
Taylor Swift Universal Pictures
Cats_Universal Pictures_Stills_2019_Francesca Hayward_HR_.jpg
Francesca Hayward Universal Pictures
Cats_Universal Pictures_Stills_2019_Jennifer Hudson_HR_.jpg
Jennifer Hudson Universal Pictures
Cats_Universal Pictures_Stills_2019_Judi Dench_HR_.jpg
Judi Dench Universal Pictures
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.


Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements
to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us
by whitelisting playbill.com
with your ad blocker.
Thank you!