Cats Box Office Numbers Out; Universal Unveils Plans For Re-Release

The new prints of the film will allegedly include improved visual effects.

Cats opened December 20 to the tune of $6.5 million domestically and $4.4 million internationally, despite the star-studded cast and one of the most talked about trailers in recent memory.

But before the grosses for the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical adaptation were even announced, Universal told distributors that they’d be sending an updated print of the film with improved visual effects, according to The Hollywood Reporter. According a memo obtained by the news outlet, digital prints were made available December 22 with reels arriving in cinemas December 24, just in time for the holiday.



