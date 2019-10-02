Catya McMullen’s Georgia Mertching Is Dead Begins Off-Broadway

The world premiere from EST stars Quincy Dunn-Baker, Layla Khoshnoudi, Diana Oh, Claire Siebers, and JD Taylor.

Performances begin October 2 at Ensemble Studio Theatre for the world premiere of GEORGIA MERTCHING IS DEAD, a new play by Agnes playwright Catya McMullen, directed by Giovanna Sardelli (Describe the Night). The play sees three women, who have been friends—and sober—since adolescence, set off on a road trip to celebrate and mourn a figure from their past.

The cast of GEORGIA MERTCHING IS DEAD features Quincy Dunn-Baker (The Wayside Motor Inn), Layla Khoshnoudi (Dance Nation), Diana Oh (mylingerieplay), Claire Siebers (Agnes), and JD Taylor (Sundown, Yellow Moon).

The production is scheduled to run at EST's Curt Dempster Theater through October 27 with an October 10 opening night.

GEORGIA MERTCHING IS DEAD features scenic design by Alexis Distler, costume design by Sydney Maresca, lighting design by Cat Tate Starmer, sound design by Almeda Beynon, props by Caitlyn Murphy, and intimacy and fight direction by Alex J. Gould. Fran Acuña-Almiron is the production stage manager and Ingrid Pierson is assistant stage manager.

