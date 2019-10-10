Catya McMullen’s Georgia Mertching Is Dead Opens Off-Broadway

Layla Khoshnoudi, Diana Oh, and Claire Siebers star in the world premiere at EST.

The world premiere of of GEORGIA MERTCHING IS DEAD, a new play by Agnes playwright Catya McMullen, directed by Giovanna Sardelli (Describe the Night), opens at Ensemble Studio Theatre October 10.

In GEORGIA MERTCHING IS DEAD, which began October 2, Layla Khoshnoudi, Diana Oh, and Claire Siebers star as three (sober) friends on a road trip. On the road, they confront the demons of their shared past and contemplate how to move forward into adulthood.

The cast also features Quincy Dunn-Baker (The Wayside Motor Inn) and JD Taylor (Sundown, Yellow Moon).

GEORGIA MERTCHING IS DEAD continues through October 27. The production features scenic design by Alexis Distler, costume design by Sydney Maresca, lighting design by Cat Tate Starmer, sound design by Almeda Beynon, props by Caitlyn Murphy, and intimacy and fight direction by Alex J. Gould. Fran Acuña-Almiron is the production stage manager and Ingrid Pierson is assistant stage manager.