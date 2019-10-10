Catya McMullen’s Georgia Mertching Is Dead Opens Off-Broadway

toggle menu
toggle search form
Off-Broadway News   Catya McMullen’s Georgia Mertching Is Dead Opens Off-Broadway
By Olivia Clement
Oct 10, 2019
 
Layla Khoshnoudi, Diana Oh, and Claire Siebers star in the world premiere at EST.
Layla Khoshnoudi, Diana Oh, and Claire Siebers in EST&#39;s 2019 production of Catya McMullen&#39;s <i>Georgia Mertching Is Dead </i>
Layla Khoshnoudi, Diana Oh, and Claire Siebers in EST's 2019 production of Catya McMullen's Georgia Mertching Is Dead Jeremy Daniel

The world premiere of of GEORGIA MERTCHING IS DEAD, a new play by Agnes playwright Catya McMullen, directed by Giovanna Sardelli (Describe the Night), opens at Ensemble Studio Theatre October 10.

In GEORGIA MERTCHING IS DEAD, which began October 2, Layla Khoshnoudi, Diana Oh, and Claire Siebers star as three (sober) friends on a road trip. On the road, they confront the demons of their shared past and contemplate how to move forward into adulthood.

The cast also features Quincy Dunn-Baker (The Wayside Motor Inn) and JD Taylor (Sundown, Yellow Moon).

Read: How Ensemble Studio Theatre Fosters the Next Generation of Award-Winning Writers

GEORGIA MERTCHING IS DEAD continues through October 27. The production features scenic design by Alexis Distler, costume design by Sydney Maresca, lighting design by Cat Tate Starmer, sound design by Almeda Beynon, props by Caitlyn Murphy, and intimacy and fight direction by Alex J. Gould. Fran Acuña-Almiron is the production stage manager and Ingrid Pierson is assistant stage manager.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!