CBS Orders Pilot of Annaleigh Ashford-Led Sitcom B Positive

The Tony winner is already slated to return to the small screen in American Crime Story: Impeachment.

Tony winner Annaleigh Ashford is set to star in Chuck Lorre's CBS pilot B Positive as Gina, a working-class woman living in her mother's basement who is known to make decisions without thinking first.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the sitcom follows single dad Drew, who is in need of a kidney when he runs into Gina, who offers to donate the organ. Casting for Drew will be announced at a later date.

Lorre's Mom partner, Marco Pennette, will write the pilot for B Positive and executive produce alongside Lorre.

This isn't Ashford's only TV outing this year—she'll play Paula Jones in the upcoming FX series American Crime Story: Impeachment. In June, Ashford and Jake Gyllenhaal will reprise their Broadway work for London audiences in the West End revival of Sunday in the Park with George.

