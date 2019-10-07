Celebrate Over 35 Years of Jellicle Cats on Broadway

The original production opened at the Winter Garden on October 7, 1982.

The Winter Garden Theatre celebrated the opening of what would become one of the most successful musicals in the history of Broadway, Cats, on October 7, 1982. Andrew Lloyd Webber's rendition of the T.S. Eliot collection of poems, Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats, boasted advance sales of $6.2 million before it even opened. The show had dance, special effects, no dialogue, and a diva in the making: Betty Buckley, singing its most memorable tune, "Memory."

Cats won seven Tony Awards and played in more than 250 cities around the world. By the time it closed on September 10, 2000, Cats had played 7,485 performances, far outpacing previous long-run champ A Chorus Line.

Read: LET THE MEMORY LIVE AGAIN WITH A LOOK BACK AT GRIZABELLAS PAST

The show was recently revived in 2016 at the Neil Simon Theatre and has an upcoming big screen adaptation coming this December starring Jennifer Hudson, Taylor Swift, James Corden, and Ian McKellen.

Look through the photos below of original cast below:

