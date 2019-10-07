Celebrate Over 35 Years of Jellicle Cats on Broadway

Celebrate Over 35 Years of Jellicle Cats on Broadway
By Playbill Staff
Oct 07, 2019
 
The original production opened at the Winter Garden on October 7, 1982.
Cats_Broadway_Production_Photo_1982_Cynthia Onrubia_HR.jpg
Cynthia Onrubia Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts

The Winter Garden Theatre celebrated the opening of what would become one of the most successful musicals in the history of Broadway, Cats, on October 7, 1982. Andrew Lloyd Webber's rendition of the T.S. Eliot collection of poems, Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats, boasted advance sales of $6.2 million before it even opened. The show had dance, special effects, no dialogue, and a diva in the making: Betty Buckley, singing its most memorable tune, "Memory."

Cats won seven Tony Awards and played in more than 250 cities around the world. By the time it closed on September 10, 2000, Cats had played 7,485 performances, far outpacing previous long-run champ A Chorus Line.

Read: LET THE MEMORY LIVE AGAIN WITH A LOOK BACK AT GRIZABELLAS PAST

The show was recently revived in 2016 at the Neil Simon Theatre and has an upcoming big screen adaptation coming this December starring Jennifer Hudson, Taylor Swift, James Corden, and Ian McKellen.

Look through the photos below of original cast below:

39 PHOTOS
Cats_Broadway_Production_Photo_1982_Gillian Lynne_HR.jpg
Gillian Lynne with the cast in rehearsals Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Cats_Broadway_Production_Photo_1982_Gillian Lynne (director Trevor Nunn _HR.jpg
Trevor Nunn and Gillian Lynne in rehearsal Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Cats_Broadway_Production_Photo_1982_nypl.digitalcollections.6aa26730-58e8-0134-b5b7-00505686a51c.001.w_HR.jpg
Cast in rehearsal Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Cats_Broadway_Production_Photo_1982_Terrence Mann, Cynthia Onrubia_HR.jpg
Terrence Mann, Cynthia Onrubia, and cast in rehearsal Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Cats_Broadway_Production_Photo_1982_nypl.digitalcollections.5bebf970-58e8-0134-97cc-00505686a51c.001.w_HR.jpg
Rehearsal Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Cats_Broadway_Production_Photo_1982_ Rene Ceballos, Bonnie Simmons and Donna King _HR.jpg
René Ceballos, Bonnie Simmons, and Donna King Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Betty-Buckley.jpg
Betty Buckley Martha Swope
Cats_Broadway_Production_Photo_1982_Betty Buckley_HR.jpg
Betty Buckley and cast Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Cats_Broadway_Production_Photo_1982_Betty Buckley2_HR.jpg
Betty Buckley Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Cats_Broadway_Production_Photo_1982_Bonnie Simmons_HR.jpg
Bonnie Simmons Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
